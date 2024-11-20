Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

Prime Minister Ali Asadov of Azerbaijan met with Reza Salehi Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the excellent organization of COP29 in Baku.

PM Asadov highlighted that advancing climate action in tourism is a key priority under Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency.

The discussion also covered the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, with both parties exploring prospects for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.