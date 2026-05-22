Azerbaijan’s role in sustainable development and urban transformation is highly valued by experts, says expert

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

The role of Azerbaijan in sustainable development and urban transformation is highly valued by experts, José Salvator de la Torre García, an urbanist participating at the WUF13, said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, the 13the Session of the WUF13 plays an important role in social and urban development and also contributes to the formation of new approaches to sustainable development at the global level. He noted that Azerbaijan’s experience in territorial renewal and urban transformation is of particular interest.

The expert emphasized that the country is gradually modernizing its urban environment, including the renewal of historic districts and the development of new urban spaces in the context of economic growth. In his view, an important factor is the balanced development of urban infrastructure and the industrial sector, including the oil industry.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is demonstrating a transition toward a new model of urban development that takes into account both historical heritage and modern economic realities, enabling the creation of a more sustainable urban environment.

Correspondent – Tamilla Mammadova