Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, ICESCO sign cooperation agreement

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) have signed a cooperation agreement to foster joint efforts in areas of shared interest, primarily in empowering women, protecting children, and organizing various programs, conferences, and training sessions.

The document was inked at ICESCO’s pavilion at COP29 by Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, ICESCO Director-General, and Bahar Muradova, Azerbaijan’s Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs.

These initiatives aim to promote women’s rights, child welfare, and the development of healthy and peaceful societies, as well as to strengthen family cohesion and provide training on leadership and peacebuilding.