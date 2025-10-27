Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund and Kazakhstan’s State Social Insurance Fund discuss cooperation

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund Safar Mehdiyev met with a delegation from the State Social Insurance Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Baku.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side highlighted the reforms implemented in recent years in the fields of social insurance and social welfare. The discussions covered innovative approaches in the social sector, proactive services provided to the population, the insurance-pension system, and key priorities in social welfare.

Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of the State Social Insurance Fund of Kazakhstan Toleubek Kaziyev provided information about Kazakhstan’s compulsory social insurance system, the digitalization of social services, automation of social payments, and the application of artificial intelligence in this field.