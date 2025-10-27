Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund and Kazakhstan’s State Social Insurance Fund discuss cooperation
Baku, October 27, AZERTAC
Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund Safar Mehdiyev met with a delegation from the State Social Insurance Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Baku.
During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side highlighted the reforms implemented in recent years in the fields of social insurance and social welfare. The discussions covered innovative approaches in the social sector, proactive services provided to the population, the insurance-pension system, and key priorities in social welfare.
Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of the State Social Insurance Fund of Kazakhstan Toleubek Kaziyev provided information about Kazakhstan’s compulsory social insurance system, the digitalization of social services, automation of social payments, and the application of artificial intelligence in this field.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
® New CEO appointed to Nar
- [16:02]
Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara
- 26.10.2025 [21:51]
Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany
- 26.10.2025 [15:47]
WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku
- 26.10.2025 [12:51]
Azerbaijani servicemen participate in “Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise”
- 25.10.2025 [20:40]
EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair
- 25.10.2025 [20:03]
Secretary General of TURKPA meets with Vice President of Türkiye
- 25.10.2025 [19:38]
Enhancing TURKPA's role in Turkic world discussed in Ankara
- 25.10.2025 [18:09]
US, China begin trade talks in Malaysia
- 25.10.2025 [13:48]
Kyiv struck by rockets – AZERTAC report from the scene
- 25.10.2025 [13:29]
Azerbaijani oil price nears $68
- 25.10.2025 [12:29]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Gubadli’s liberation
- 25.10.2025 [00:37]
Joint events held within EU4Energy phase 2
- 24.10.2025 [21:03]
Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”
- 24.10.2025 [21:00]
ANAMA Chairman holds series of bilateral meetings in Tokyo
- 24.10.2025 [20:10]
First inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its operations
- 24.10.2025 [19:42]
Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center
- 24.10.2025 [18:58]