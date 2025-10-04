Azerbaijan`s State Social Protection Fund, DOST Agency and Social Services Agency elected members of ISSA

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

A delegation of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population participated in the World Social Security Forum 2025 of the International Social Security Association (ISSA).

The delegation included Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) Zaka Mirzayev, Chairman of the Board of the DOST Agency Farid Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Social Services Agency (SSA) Vugar Behbudov, Director of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity Elnara Ansari, as well as employees of these institutions.

The event, which was attended by heads of social security institutions, representatives of international organizations and experts from more than 150 countries of the world, featured the sustainability of social protection systems, digital transformation, the application of artificial intelligence, inclusiveness of social services and other issues.

During the forum, the SSPF was re-elected, while the DOST Agency and the SSA were first elected members of the Steering Committee of the European Network of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) for 2026–2028.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between the International Association of Pension and Social Funds, chaired by the head of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), and International Social Security Association (ISSA).