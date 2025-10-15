Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund, Serbia ink MoU on cooperation in social security

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Zaka Mirzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), met with a Serbian delegation led by Manager of Pension and Disability Insurance Fund Relja Ognjenović, along with Director of the Institute for Social Insurance Zoran Panović, who is on a visit to the country.

SSPF Chairman Zaka Mirzayev briefed the guests on the fund's areas of activity, services to the population, social reform packages implemented in the country in recent years, innovations in the pension system, and the digitalization of social services.

Relja Ognjenović and Zoran Panović highlighted the structure of the pension and social insurance system in Serbia, the modern technological solutions, electronic services, and reforms in the field of social security.

The sides exchanged views on social insurance and pension provision.

The meeting also saw presentations on digital transformation of social services, digitalization of business processes, and use of modern Technologies.

Following the meeting, Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund, Serbian of Pension and Disability Insurance Fund, and Institute for Social Insurance signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation.

Ambassador of Serbia to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljević also attended the meeting.