‘Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement inspired us to be host of COP29’ VIDEO

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

“We should continue to use the NAM Youth Organization platform for addressing global issues. What role does youth play in the climate change issues? As COP29 Presidency, we mainstream youth component into all tracks of our engagement. On the negotiation track we are engaging with YOUNGO and other youth organizations to listen to them, to try to represent their voices also in the negotiation process,” COP29 Lead Negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev as he addressed the Climate Action Forum of the Baku Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization held in Baku.

“Sometimes Azerbaijan is being asked the question what inspired you to be the host of COP29. Because it is a big responsibility, a huge event that not every country can be so courage to take this responsibility. And our first response usually to these kinds of questions is that we have been inspired by our presidency to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). It demonstrated that Azerbaijan can play a leading role in the global politics and global issues. We actually did it, especially during the COVID 19 pandemic. We have transformed the pandemic-related challenge into cooperation opportunities,” he added.