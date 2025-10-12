Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice: Cooperation must become the very foundation of global justice

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

“Since the restoration of our independence, Azerbaijan has undertaken the great task of rebuilding its judicial system on the pillars of democracy, legality, and fairness. Under the visionary leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Constitution firmly established the rule of law and the separation of powers — restoring dignity and stability to the judiciary. This foundation has been further strengthened by the ongoing reforms initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, which have transformed the administration of justice into one of the most dynamic pillars of our statehood,” said, Inam Karimov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, as he addressed the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges.

"The holding of this conference this year has also special significance for us. We celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and five years since the restoration of our full sovereignty. These milestones remind us that justice is not only a matter of law, it is the moral foundation of our independence and the guarantee of our unity as a nation," he noted.

"Today, more than ever, judiciaries around the world need to deepen their cooperation. As the challenges confronting justice increasingly cross borders, no judiciary can remain isolated. Cooperation becomes the very foundation of global justice.

For more than sixty years, the International Association of Judges has been at the forefront of efforts to develop, strengthen, and improve the judiciary in countries across the world. Through its tireless work, it has fostered dialogue among judges, promoted judicial independence, and upheld the universal values of justice and the rule of law.

Today, the judiciary worldwide stands at a historic crossroads and faces new and complex challenges. Our mission must respond to changing realities, but the values we defend remain timeless. The world around us is evolving faster than ever, and we must ensure that justice continues to hold its true meaning in this new era.

Technology and artificial intelligence are reshaping how we live and govern. These tools can improve efficiency and fairness, but they must always be guided by human conscience. No technology can replace the wisdom, integrity, and moral responsibility of a judge.

At the same time, we recognize that today’s judiciary must address challenges that go beyond national borders. Issues such as environmental protection, cyber threats, and human rights demand shared responsibility and collective action. As the Presidency of COP29, Azerbaijan reaffirmed its strong commitment to climate action. In this spirit, our judiciary is adopting green principles in its work, understanding that protecting nature is an essential part of protecting justice itself.

As the judiciary’s mission expands to confront new global challenges the role of the International Association of Judges is transforming as well: from a traditional guardian of judicial values into a dynamic actor for reform, dialogue, and international understanding.

In this regard, we take great pride in the fact that the Azerbaijan Union of Judges serves as a bridge within the International Association of Judges, promoting cooperation and mutual understanding among its members. Through this partnership, our judges have gained valuable experience, strengthened their professional skills, and benefited from the global exchange of ethical and legal values.

The Union unites our judges, upholds judicial ethics, and connects generations within the judiciary. We deeply value the contribution of our retired judges who continue to mentor young magistrates, passing on wisdom, integrity, and dedication to those who follow.

We also believe that welcoming new member states will enrich our shared experience and strengthen the moral foundation of our community.

Azerbaijan stands ready to contribute actively to this common journey of progress and justice,” Inam Karimov added.