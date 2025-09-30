Azerbaijan’s taekwondo fighters earn 10 bronze medals at 3rd CIS Games, one advances to final

Mingachevir, September 30, AZERTAC

On Day 2 of the 3rd CIS Games hosted by Azerbaijan, the national taekwondo team secured 10 bronze medals, while one athlete advanced to the final.

Azerbaijani fighter Vasif Salimov booked his place in the men’s 68kg final, where he will compete for the gold medal.

Earlier, at the competitions held at the “Kur” Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir, Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes claimed 3 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze medals.