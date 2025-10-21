“Azercosmos”: Our services are used by almost 200 businesses in more than 50 countries

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

“Currently, about 200 companies in more than 50 countries are using the services of “Azercosmos”. Azerbaijan is one of 48 countries in the world with its own orbital position and uses its space resources independently,” said Dunay Badirkhanov, Acting Chairman of the Board of “Azercosmos”, during the event themed “Space Opportunities: 10 Years of the Contribution of Our Space Observation to Socio-Economic Development.”

Badirkhanov emphasized that the development of Azerbaijan’s space industry has become possible thanks to the visionary policies of President Ilham Aliyev.

“With the launch of the ‘Azerspace-1’ telecommunications satellite into orbit in 2013, our country entered a new era in the field of space. In the following years, the launch of the ‘Azersky’ (2014) and ‘Azerspace-2’ (2018) satellites turned Azerbaijan into a leading space center in the region,” Badirkhanov noted.

He added that the operation of these satellites has facilitated the implementation of innovative projects in agriculture, environmental protection, transport, urbanization, tourism, and security.

“Today, Azerbaijani satellites provide telecommunications, broadcasting, and internet services to countries across Europe, Africa, and Central Asia,” he emphasized.

Badirkhanov also highlighted that “Azercosmos” has built a strong national human resource capacity in processing remote sensing data, delivering commercial services, and developing artificial intelligence–based solutions. The satellite imagery is widely used in the restoration of the liberated territories, the assessment of agricultural potential, and the planning of infrastructure projects. “We view space not as a distant sky, but as an open laboratory for our youth,” he stressed.