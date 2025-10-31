The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

“AzerGold” CJSC expands its product portfolio with 1-gram gold bars

“AzerGold” CJSC expands its product portfolio with 1-gram gold bars

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

“AzerGold” Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) has expanded its product range, taking considering the growing investment demand for gold bars in the local market. Today, Company launched new 1-gram gold bars made from local gold raw materials.

This step aims to make gold investment accessible and profitable for a wider consumer base. Against the backdrop of a sharp increase in the price of gold on world markets in recent months, physical gold investment is in the spotlight as a stable and reliable investment tool. “AzerGold” CJSC’s 1-gram bars are distinguished by creating the opportunity to invest in smaller amounts in these conditions.

Customers can purchase the coins at the AzerGold Sales and Exchange Centre located at 3 Bulbul Avenue, Baku, or via the Company’s online platform at www.azergold.gift.

