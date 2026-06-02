“AzerGold” CJSC organizes mobile puppet shows in Goygol and Dashkasan on International Children's Day

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

“AzerGold” CJSC organized mobile puppet performances in Goygol and Dashkasan on International Children's Day - June 1, with the support of the Executive Authorities of Goygol and Dashkesen districts.

300 children participated in the event held in the open air in Goygol. The performance “Milchek-Vizilchek”, staged based on the famous fairy tale by Russian writer Korney Chukovsky, was demonstrated by a professional creative theater troupe. The performance, distinguished by its colorful characters and interesting plot line, instilled in children’s values such as friendship, courage and kindness.

The next performance organized at the Dashkasan District Cultural Center presented a stage work based on the play “The greedy bear” by playwright Vugar Hagverdiyev. The performance, which was attended by 350 children, was met with great interest from the participants, promoting positive moral qualities such as simplicity, humility and thrift.

Various entertaining programs were organized with the participation of fairy-tale heroes, interactive games and interesting performances were presented for children. The performances were attended by children of martyr families, war participants and family members of people who lost their health because of the war, as well as children living in villages located around the mines where “AzerGold” CJSC operates.

This cultural and educational initiative implemented by “AzerGold” CJSC in the regions is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility activities, which are aimed at the personal development of children and broadening their worldview. The main goal of the events is to effectively organize children’s leisure time, increase their cultural leisure opportunities and make the joy of the holiday more memorable.