AzerGold CJSC successfully realizes project on Reintroduction of Rare Plants Growing in Dashkasan Region

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

AzerGold CJSC has successfully realized the propagation and reintroduction of rare, endangered plant species included in the Red Book of the Republic of Azerbaijan around the Chovdar gold mine within the project on the Reintroduction of Rare Plants Growing in Dashkasan region.

During the next campaign organized within the Green World Solidarity Year mass amount of rare tree and plant species such as Zangazur rosehip (Rosa Zangezura P.Jarosch.), Nizami rosehip (Rosa Nisami Sosn.), Caucasian hackberry (Celtis Caucasica Willd.), pomegranate (Punica granatum L.), large-flowered frangula (Frangula grandiflora A.Pool), Trautvetter birch (Acer Trautvetteri L.), chestnut (Castanea sativa Mill.), ironwood (Parrotia persica (DC.) C.A.Mey.), chestnut-leaved oak (Quercus castaneifolia C.A.Mey.) and horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum L.) were planted.

It should be noted that within this project from 2021 to 2024, endangered trees and plants were discovered and their seeds were collected from the mountains around the Chovdar mine by AzerGold CJSC with the employees of the Institute of Botany of the Ministry of Science and Education. Those seeds were sorted out, dried with appropriate chemicals, and grown in a special experimental area. Later those tree seedlings and bushes were reintroduced into a large area around the Chovdar mine.

This is the third campaign organized during October and November months for the propagation of rare and endangered trees and plants in a large area around the Chovdar mine in Dashkasan region, where those plant species existed historically. This year’s campaign covered mass planting of rare tree and plant species around the Chovdar gold mine, which naturally grow in other regions. The planted species are monitored by the ecologists at the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area of AzerGold CJSC for regular care.

For your information, this environmental project by AzerGold CJSC is included in the third edition of the Red Book of the Republic of Azerbaijan, published in 2023.

AzerGold CJSC takes necessary measures to ensure more effective management of the exploited deposits and to minimize environmental impacts during the production process, as a state-owned company representing the mining industry of our country. Furthermore, different projects, including cleaning campaigns, tree planting, etc. are organized to maintain ecological balance within the Social Impact and Responsibility Policy of AzerGold.