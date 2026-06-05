Azerpost issues postage stamp to mark World Environment Day

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

On the occasion of June 5 – World Environment Day, Azerpost LLC, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, has issued a special postage stamp. The primary objective behind releasing the stamp is to promote environmental protection, elevate ecological responsibility, and foster a widespread culture of caring for nature.

A key feature of this postage stamp is that it has been crafted entirely from recycled paper, which serves as a clear demonstration of the high importance Azerpost attaches to ecological responsibility. It is worth recalling that Azerpost LLC was the first in the region to introduce recycled paper into philately, having previously issued stamps dedicated to the COP29 and WUF13 events using the exact same sustainable method.

This year, Azerbaijan is hosting the global event for World Environment Day in close cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The overarching focus of the international gathering is directed toward combating climate change, reducing waste, and advancing sustainable development goals.