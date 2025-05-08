AZERTAC and Vietnam’s VNA sign new cooperation agreement

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

On May 7, the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) signed a new cooperation agreement, which was formally exchanged during a meeting at AZERTAC on May 8.

During the meeting between Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, and Vu Viet Trang, Director General of VNA, the sides discussed prospects for deepening cooperation between the two agencies.

Vugar Aliyev noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam are progressing across various fields, including the media sector. He hailed the long-standing successful partnership between AZERTAC and VNA, emphasizing that the newly signed agreement would further strengthen their cooperation and enhance information exchange.

Highlighting AZERTAC’s 105th anniversary this year, Vugar Aliyev said the agency continues to prioritize news and personnel exchange amid the rapidly evolving information and technology landscape. “AZERTAC broadcasts news in eight languages and videos in five languages, distributing them through its own platforms. The agency also integrates innovations in social media and information technology into its operations,” he added.

Vugar Aliyev also noted that Azerbaijan’s National Press, which has deep historical roots, will mark its 150th anniversary this year. He invited Vu Viet Trang to attend the Shusha Global Media Forum, scheduled for July 2025.

VNA Director General Vu Viet Trang emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation in the era of digital media, noting that such collaboration would be mutually beneficial. She said the new agreement includes the exchange of photos and videos in addition to news content, which would contribute to more accurate and comprehensive coverage of both countries. Trang also highlighted VNA’s 80th anniversary this year and underlined the agency’s focus on multimedia production and the application of artificial intelligence in its work.

The meeting concluded with the formal exchange of documents. The new agreement also provides for joint journalism training and the exchange of experience in information technologies, digital services, and emerging technologies.

The Vietnamese delegation also toured AZERTAC’s newsrooms, multimedia editorial office, and museum to learn about the working conditions and infrastructure.