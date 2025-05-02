AzInTelecom, in collaboration with Gcore, launches AzInCloud platform

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), has officially launched a partnership with Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider.

Yesterday, a partnership between AzInTelecom and the Luxembourg-based company Gcore was officially announced at an event held in Baku. The event was attended by the management teams of both companies, representatives from technology firms, and other guests.

It was highlighted during the event that under this partnership, a wide range of advanced cloud services powered by cutting-edge tools are now available on AzInTelecom’s AzInCloud platform. Individual and corporate clients looking to benefit from modern cloud technologies can instantly access these services through the website AzInCloud.az. The actively operating platform offers users convenient management tools, a wide selection of operating systems, a cloud marketplace, monitoring services, and other key advantages.

The event also emphasized that AzInCloud operates as a public cloud service based on a pay-as-you-go model. The portal is accessible to all—legal entities, small and medium-sized businesses, individual entrepreneurs, and private users. To use the service, customers can register at AzInCloud.az, make payments via bank card, and immediately start using the services.

Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore, commented: “Digital sovereignty is not a luxury, but a strategic necessity. Together with AzInTelecom, we operate a sovereign cloud solution that gives Azerbaijan full control over its digital infrastructure – secure, transparent, and independent. This is the foundation for trust, resilience, and true digital autonomy.”

Farrukh Farajullayev, Chief Commercial Officer at AzInTelecom commented: “The main goal of the AzInCloud platform is to make modern cloud services accessible to everyone and to promote digital transformation in the business environment. We are proud to be the first company to create such a platform in Azerbaijan in partnership with Gcore, a leading European technology company.”

AzInTelecom LLC is a state-owned company operating under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. It provides cloud services, data storage, and cybersecurity solutions to businesses, government bodies, and individuals. Through its AzInCloud platform, AzInTelecom supports the country’s digital growth by offering secure, flexible, and locally compliant technology services that are easy to access and use.

Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 600+ operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore’s network consists of 180+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centres, with a total capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.