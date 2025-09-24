Baku and Beijing: Oil cooperation that transformed Asia’s industrial landscape – HISTORICAL-ANALYTICAL REVIEW

Baku, September 24, Tamilla Mammadova, AZERTAC

The oil industry has played a pivotal role in the economic development and strengthening of nations throughout history. In this context, Azerbaijan’s contribution to the formation and growth of China’s oil industry during the 1950s and 1960s is particularly noteworthy.

We present a historical-analytical review prepared by an AZERTAC correspondent on the oil cooperation between Baku and Beijing that reshaped Asia’s industrial landscape.

During a period of rapid industrialization in the People’s Republic of China and the expansion of international cooperation, interactions with Azerbaijani specialists facilitated the creation of a robust technological and human resource base for the establishment of China’s modern oil industry.

One of the most significant aspects of this cooperation was the establishment of joint ventures and shareholder companies aimed at exploring, developing, and extracting oil and gas in China. These projects were built on the rich experience of Azerbaijan’s oil industry, which, by that time, already boasted a highly developed production base and a strong engineering tradition. Azerbaijani engineers, geologists, and workers played a crucial role in the development of Chinese oil fields, generously sharing not only advanced technologies and modern extraction methods but also the deep knowledge necessary for building an independent and sustainable industry.

It is particularly noteworthy that Azerbaijani experts did not limit themselves to providing technical support. They actively participated in the training and education of Chinese personnel, laying the foundation for the sustainable development of China’s oil industry. Thus, the exchange of experience extended beyond the technical realm to the development of human capital, creating a solid foundation for long-term growth and industrialization.

In the 1950s and 1960s, China was undergoing an intensive phase of industrial development, with one of the key priorities being the establishment of a modern oil industry. Despite its rich natural resources, China lacked sufficient experience and technological infrastructure for the efficient development of its oil fields and the production of oil equipment. In this context, cooperation with Azerbaijan was of special importance. Many Chinese specialists gained education and experience in Baku, at Azerbaijani enterprises, rapidly acquiring the necessary knowledge and skills.

A practical example of this was the training of Chinese specialists at Baku’s enterprises. The Lieutenant Schmidt Plant, one of Baku’s leading oil equipment manufacturing facilities, became a source of expertise and technology for China’s oil industry. In a letter published in the “Kommunist” newspaper (No. 1, 10337, January 1, 1957), a member of the Chinese delegation, design engineer Lu Chji-Chu, described with great gratitude the sincerity, professionalism, and hospitality he encountered in Baku. He emphasized that the plant’s high level of technical equipment and the human connections fostered there played a key role in the development of oil equipment production in China.

This knowledge was of strategic importance. Lu Chji-Chu specifically noted that the Baku experience served as the foundation for the creation of new production facilities, such as the Lanzhou Plant, which was planned to be commissioned in 1958. Thus, Azerbaijan’s expertise was not merely transferred but integrated into the structure of China’s oil industry, driving its rapid development and the realization of large-scale projects.

The human dimension of this cooperation cannot be overlooked. In his letter, Lu Chji-Chu highlighted the friendship and brotherhood that emerged between the peoples of Azerbaijan and China based on shared work and ideals. The spirit of mutual respect and support was a key factor in the success of this cooperation and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Many Chinese specialists, graduates of the Peking Polytechnic Institute, gained practical experience at Baku’s oil refineries, becoming familiar with the design and operation of modern equipment. For instance, engineer Szin Lin studied electrical devices and technological processes, acquiring invaluable practical knowledge. Experienced Azerbaijani engineers like Azad Baghirov and Firudin Zeynalov not only shared their expertise but also forged sincere friendships with their Chinese colleagues, fostering an environment of mutual understanding and collaboration.

The training was primarily conducted in Russian, as technical literature and educational materials were in this language. Letters from trainees reveal that study rooms were filled with Russian and Chinese textbooks and technical books, reflecting their serious approach to learning and genuine desire to acquire knowledge.

Chinese engineers fondly recalled their friendly interactions with their Azerbaijani counterparts. Ai Si-xua and Chjan Xo-jo noted that Azerbaijanis became true friends and brothers, supporting them in mastering new technologies. In their letters, they emphasized that, despite challenges in their own country, they strove to contribute to China’s industrial growth by adopting Azerbaijan’s experience. Chinese specialists expressed heartfelt gratitude to Baku’s oil workers and the entire Azerbaijani people, fondly recalling their time in Baku and expressing hope for the further strengthening of friendship between our peoples. Thus, the cooperation between Baku and Chinese oil workers was not only a technical exchange but also an example of international friendship and mutual support, contributing to industrial development and the strengthening of cultural ties.

During the 1950s and 1960s, Azerbaijan and China began establishing joint enterprises and shareholder companies, which became effective tools for combining resources, technical potential, and professional expertise. These structures not only facilitated economic cooperation but also ensured the transfer of knowledge and managerial experience, playing a particularly significant role in the oil industry.

In 1950 and 1951, within the framework of agreements based on principles of equality and mutual cooperation between the government of the People's Republic of China and allied states, four joint shareholder companies were established. The active participation of Azerbaijani specialists and personnel in these enterprises was of particular importance. Their creation marked a significant milestone in the development of bilateral relations and economic partnerships, creating favorable conditions for the rapid advancement of key sectors of Chinese industry.

The first entity, the “Non-Ferrous and Rare Metals Extraction Company,” was established in Xinjiang Province, a strategically important region of China rich in natural resources. This was followed by the creation of the “Oil Extraction Company” in the same region, reflecting the special attention given to the development of the energy sector. In Dalian city, the “Capital and Current Repair Company” was launched, focusing on the technical support of industrial facilities and infrastructure development. Finally, the “Civil Aviation Operations and Management Company” was established, marking a significant step in the development of the transportation system and the strengthening of interstate relations.

These shareholder companies became a vivid example of practical economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and China. While the oil company’s primary tasks included geological exploration, development, and extraction of oil and gas in Xinjiang, the non-ferrous and rare metals company aimed to develop the region’s mineral resource base. The agreements governing these enterprises had a duration of approximately 30 years, indicating the serious and long-term nature of the parties’ intentions.

On December 31, 1953, ceremonial events were held to mark the transfer of shares in the joint enterprises to the Chinese side. This was a clear demonstration of trust and China’s commitment to strengthening its independence in managing oil assets. As a result, by 1953, oil production in jointly operated fields had increased 19-fold compared to 1951. A key factor behind these achievements was the application of Azerbaijani technologies and engineering solutions, clearly proving the effectiveness of the cooperation.

According to the “Xinhua” agency (“Communist” newspaper, No. 2, 9727, January 4, 1955), protocols confirming the transfer of shares in Chinese oil companies were signed in Dalian and Urumqi. This step was a significant milestone in strengthening national management in the oil sector and expanding China’s production independence.

During this period, Lu Zhi-Zhu, who was serving as the Deputy Minister of Machine Building of the People’s Republic of China, highlighted the role of Azerbaijani engineers and technologists, expressing gratitude for their assistance in the establishment of these enterprises. One such enterprise was named the “Dalian State Joint Oil Refinery.” In turn, Ma Zhab, the general director of the shareholder company, noted that the successes achieved were made possible due to close cooperation with Azerbaijani specialists, as well as their high professionalism, responsibility, and willingness to share unique technical expertise.

The Minister of Industry of the People’s Republic of China, Zhang Ke, expressed deep gratitude to Azerbaijani specialists and the Azerbaijani people, emphasizing the great importance of the Azerbaijan-China joint enterprises in the development of the Chinese oil industry. He presented state awards and commemorative badges to Azerbaijani specialists.

In 1953, the Chinese people, with great enthusiasm, began the construction of 130 large industrial facilities as part of the first five-year plan. The active participation of Azerbaijani engineers, geologists, and technicians provided significant technological support to Chinese specialists. Their knowledge, experience, and support not only ensured the successful implementation of ambitious plans but also laid the foundation for a strong industrial base, enabling China to transform into a powerful industrial-agrarian state.

Thus, Azerbaijan’s role in the development of the Chinese oil industry during the 1950s and 1960s was multifaceted and strategically significant. The contributions of Azerbaijani specialists, enterprises, and technical expertise were evident in the transfer of critical experience, active participation in the creation of production infrastructure, and the strengthening of trust-based human relations, forming a solid foundation for future cooperation between the two countries.

