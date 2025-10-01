Baku Climate Action Week 2025 features discussions on strengthening climate resilience across sectors

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

The third day of the Baku Climate Action Week 2025 continued with thematic discussions on strengthening climate resilience across key sectors, including agriculture, water, transport, smart cities, and women’s leadership in climate action.

Addressing the event, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, highlighted the importance of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, successfully hosted by Baku last November. He emphasized that the conference launched crucial initiatives and expanded Azerbaijan’s international partnerships. Babayev also outlined measures being taken to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov noted that climate change adaptation and the transition to sustainable agro-food systems require comprehensive support measures for farmers and rural communities, who are among the most vulnerable to its impacts. Stressing that agriculture is one of the sectors most affected by climate change, he underlined the importance of developing climate resilience as a national priority.

Other speakers included Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency; Viorel Gutu, Assistant Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Representative for the Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia; and Nigar Arpadarai, MP and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, among others.