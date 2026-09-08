The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ENVIRONMENT

Baku Climate Action Week day two highlights new directions and partnership opportunities for climate action

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

The second day of Baku Climate Action Week brought together a broad range of stakeholders to explore ways of accelerating climate action across sectors and transforming climate commitments into tangible results. Government representatives, international organizations, financial institutions, the private sector representatives, experts, academia and the young exchanged views on innovative responses to climate challenges, emerging investment opportunities and new formats for cooperation.

The future of the Caspian Sea and the impact of climate change on its ecosystems, coastal areas and communities were among the key topics of the day. A session with the participation of Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev, Chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology of Milli Majlis Sadig Gurbanov, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and Chairman of its Environment Committee Mehmet Galip Ensarioğlu, Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Simonetta Siligato, and other experts examined the potential implications of changing water levels in the Caspian Sea on ecosystems, coastal communities, cities, infrastructure, transport and economic activity. The discussion highlighted the need to bring scientific evidence more closely into public policy and investment decision-making, align national and local responses with regional approaches, and strengthen the exchange of data and expertise, as well as regional cooperation among the Caspian littoral states to ensure an effective response to these impacts.

Strengthening the capacity to anticipate and respond to climate-related risks was another important theme, with particular attention given to the potential of next-generation early warning systems. A session bringing together Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Tagiyeva, Chairwoman of the Committee on Family, Women and Children’s Affairs of Milli Majlis Hijran Huseynova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadirova, Chairman of the Board of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Khayyam Mammadov, and Director of the Turkish State Meteorological Service Volkan Mutlu Coşkun explored the opportunities and potential challenges associated with integrating artificial intelligence into early warning mechanisms for a range of hazards. Participants highlighted the importance of data accessibility and quality, cybersecurity, the reliability of AI-enabled technologies under evolving climate conditions, and the need to strengthen the technical capacities of developing countries. The discussion also underscored the potential of emerging technologies to enhance climate risk forecasting and support more informed and timely decision-making.

The transition towards more climate-resilient agriculture was another key topic of the day’s discussions, with innovation and collaboration at its core. The session held with the participation of Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions in supporting farmers and strengthening their capacity to adapt to changing climate conditions. Azerbaijan’s AI-based Farmer Scoring System, developed with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), was presented as one example of how technology can support more informed and effective approaches to agricultural resilience.

Digital transformation is increasingly shaping the way climate action and green development are pursued. This was reflected in a session that brought together Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov, Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 and BCAW Project Lead Nigar Arpadarai, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency Farid Osmanov, Founder and CEO of the World Climate Foundation Jens Nielsen, alongside representatives of the private sector and technology companies. The speakers examined the potential of digital infrastructure to strengthen climate resilience, enhance energy efficiency and support the transition towards more sustainable development models.

Another session focused on strengthening the role of cities in the global climate agenda and identifying practical steps in this direction. Following the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, the discussion emphasized how the Forum’s outcomes could be transformed into concrete priorities and commitments ahead of COP31, while also addressing the next steps for advancing the “Baku Call to Action”. Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator for WUF13 Anar Guliyev, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, and representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other international institutions shared perspectives on strengthening urban climate resilience, developing sustainable infrastructure, expanding access to climate finance and advancing data-driven urban planning.

The youth also played an active role in shaping the day’s agenda, with two roundtables. The discussions addressed the transition from climate commitments to concrete action, the role of youth on the road to COP31, and the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence for developing climate solutions. The exchanges underscored the importance of engaging young people not only as participants, but as active partners in developing new ideas, innovative approaches and practical climate initiatives.

The breadth of the climate action agenda was further reflected in the programme’s focus on the creative fields. During the roundtable and fashion show held as part of the “Sustainable Fashion” event, participants emphasized the importance of transitioning towards responsible production and consumption models in the fashion sector. The event also highlighted that climate action extends beyond key areas such as energy, agriculture and infrastructure to include creativity, design and consumer culture, underscoring the importance of promoting sustainable approaches across these fields.

Overall, the second day of Baku Climate Action Week once again demonstrated the growing scope of the climate action agenda, supported by cross-sectoral cooperation, technological innovation and practical implementation mechanisms. The programme further highlighted Azerbaijan’s active engagement on the road to COP31, with the country continuing to bring partners together, foster international dialogue and advance shared climate priorities.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

BCAW 2026 features high-level roundtable on “From Commitments to Implementation: Towards COP31”
  • 08.09.2026 [18:21]

BCAW 2026 features high-level roundtable on “From Commitments to Implementation: Towards COP31”

Presidential Representative: Azerbaijan supported youth engagement in international climate processes
  • 08.09.2026 [17:40]

Presidential Representative: Azerbaijan supported youth engagement in international climate processes

Fatma Varank: COP31 will be the COP of youth
  • 08.09.2026 [17:04]

Fatma Varank: COP31 will be the COP of youth

BCAW 2026 highlights role of artificial intelligence in agriculture
  • 08.09.2026 [16:47]

BCAW 2026 highlights role of artificial intelligence in agriculture

BCAW 2026 features “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture” roundtable
  • 08.09.2026 [15:36]

BCAW 2026 features “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture” roundtable

COP31 CEO: Discussions held at Baku Climate Action Week are of great importance for COP31
  • 08.09.2026 [15:29]

COP31 CEO: Discussions held at Baku Climate Action Week are of great importance for COP31

BCAW 2026: Advantages and Challenges of AI-integration to the Multi-hazard Early Warning Systems
  • 08.09.2026 [13:51]

BCAW 2026: Advantages and Challenges of AI-integration to the Multi-hazard Early Warning Systems

Ismail Serageldin calls for integrated water use to enhance resilience of the Caspian Sea
  • 08.09.2026 [12:43]

Ismail Serageldin calls for integrated water use to enhance resilience of the Caspian Sea

Agriculture Minister: Azerbaijan eyes installing over 180 climate stations providing weather and climate data
  • 08.09.2026 [12:35]

Agriculture Minister: Azerbaijan eyes installing over 180 climate stations providing weather and climate data

Azerbaijan achieves second-largest leap globally in PISA report

  • [20:36]

Baku Climate Action Week day two highlights new directions and partnership opportunities for climate action

  • [20:28]

Azerbaijani, Turkish Parliaments discuss climate and energy cooperation

  • [20:04]

Top stories update

  • [20:00]

PISA test reveals alarming drop in reading and math skills

  • [19:50]

Sudan’s healthcare system on brink of collapse, MSF warns

  • [19:47]

Azerbaijan, Huawei Technologies discuss opportunities for digital and green transformation

  • [19:42]

Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties’ members pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • [19:38]

Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss prospects for expanding energy cooperation

  • [19:34]

Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties explore new avenues of cooperation

  • [19:26]

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister meets with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia

  • [19:24]

Houthi attacks injure 73 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia

  • [19:04]

Azerbaijan, Korea discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations

  • [19:00]

AzerGold concludes 7th mobile medical examination campaign

  • [18:55]

BCAW 2026 features high-level roundtable on “From Commitments to Implementation: Towards COP31”

  • [18:21]

Türkiye posts strongest OECD gains in all 3 subjects in PISA academic rankings

  • [18:17]

Azerbaijani PM meets with member of CPC Central Committee

  • [18:16]

Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by King's letter making clear they remain non-working royals

  • [18:09]

Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports increase by more than 17 percent in January–August

  • [18:02]

Religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq visit Shusha

  • [17:44]

Presidential Representative: Azerbaijan supported youth engagement in international climate processes

  • [17:40]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on diaspora cooperation

  • [17:36]

Fatma Varank: COP31 will be the COP of youth

  • [17:04]

AZAL resumes scheduled flights to Jeddah

  • [17:03]

BCAW 2026 highlights role of artificial intelligence in agriculture

  • [16:47]

Trump posts map appearing to show North America, other territories as part of US

  • [16:37]

Turkish Airlines to replace Standard Chartered as Liverpool’s front-of-shirt sponsor

  • [16:30]

Finland's largest Viking Age silver coin hoard discovered

  • [16:29]

Prince George begins first day at a rainy Eton College

  • [16:27]

Azerbaijani Embassy in UK responds to The Guardian’s biased article

  • [16:20]

President appoints Chairman and members of Media and Broadcasting Council

  • [16:11]

TRACECA and UNECE sum up results of 22nd International Seminar on building multimodal digital Trans-Caspian Corridor in Baku

  • [16:00]

BCAW 2026 features “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture” roundtable

  • [15:36]

Japan to provide $3 mil. to flood-hit Nepal as humanitarian aid: minister

  • [15:33]

COP31 CEO: Discussions held at Baku Climate Action Week are of great importance for COP31

  • [15:29]

Wildfire smoke causes nearly 100,000 excess deaths a year - UN

  • [15:21]

Baku hosts international conference on Security and Cooperation in the South Caucasus

  • [14:33]

BCAW 2026: Advantages and Challenges of AI-integration to the Multi-hazard Early Warning Systems

  • [13:51]

Azerbaijan continues to play active role in global environmental and climate agenda

  • [13:19]

Ismail Serageldin calls for integrated water use to enhance resilience of the Caspian Sea

  • [12:43]

Agriculture Minister: Azerbaijan eyes installing over 180 climate stations providing weather and climate data

  • [12:35]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker addresses 4th International Workshop of Academics and Parliamentarians

  • [12:29]

Transformation must remain farmer-centered and inclusive, agriculture minister says

  • [12:22]

China's foreign trade jumps 17.6% in first 8 months of 2026

  • [12:21]

To Her Excellency Madame Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

  • [12:15]

AIR Center Chairman: Azerbaijan serves as a vital geopolitical bridge between the conflicts in the North and South

  • [12:09]

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

Mukhtar Babayev: Agriculture is of exceptional importance in mitigating negative impacts of climate change

  • [11:45]

Eiffel Tower shut by staff protest after female workers moved for religious visit

  • [11:10]

September 8 marks International Literacy Day

  • [10:47]

Fourth phase of NATO DEEP Teacher Professional Development Course conducted

  • [10:44]

Gold prices fall, silver prices rise on global markets

  • [10:41]

Oil prices continue to rise in global markets

  • [10:41]

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 continues with panel discussions

  • [10:16]

Azerbaijani oil sells for $107

  • [10:13]

Officers injured, vehicles damaged in UK anti-migrant protest

  • 07.09.2026 [20:53]

King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals

  • 07.09.2026 [20:22]

Top stories update

  • 07.09.2026 [20:00]

Azerbaijan provides over 36 tons of electrical equipment to Ukraine’s Kyiv region

  • 07.09.2026 [19:42]

BCAW 2026 focuses on cross-border renewable energy certificates for regional connectivity

  • 07.09.2026 [19:33]

AI could pose 'existential' risk to humanity, UN rights chief warns

  • 07.09.2026 [19:09]

BCAW 2026 highlights role of carbon markets in mobilizing climate finance

  • 07.09.2026 [19:04]

BCAW 2026 explores accelerating methane abatement

  • 07.09.2026 [18:36]

bp supports renewable energy education at local universities

  • 07.09.2026 [18:35]

LNG traffic through Hormuz hit harder than oil flows

  • 07.09.2026 [18:18]

® Azerbaijan’s leading tech and finance companies launch “MoveUP” to accelerate digital future

  • 07.09.2026 [17:47]

‘ADB and the Central Bank’s longstanding cooperation has helped strengthen resilience in Azerbaijan’s financial sector and develop human capital’

  • 07.09.2026 [17:42]

VI World Nomad Games: International chef's competition held in Kyrgyzstan

  • 07.09.2026 [17:12]

Türkiye aims to implement a comprehensive transformation in the building sector, ministry official says

  • 07.09.2026 [17:11]

Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet model promoted during UN’s ESCAP sessions

  • 07.09.2026 [17:10]

Kazakhstan declared winner in World Nomad Games medal standings

  • 07.09.2026 [17:05]

BCAW2026 highlights green energy industry development

  • 07.09.2026 [17:02]

Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss development of cooperation in youth and sports

  • 07.09.2026 [16:53]

Volcanic ash continues to disrupt flights in Indonesia, thousands stranded

  • 07.09.2026 [16:50]

® Azercell and ADA University organize AI training program for students

  • 07.09.2026 [16:45]

Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves reach record high

  • 07.09.2026 [16:43]

ANAMA: over 1,500 mines and unexploded ordnances neutralized over past week

  • 07.09.2026 [16:35]

BCAW2026 features discussion on “From Baku to COP31: Sustaining in a Fragmented World”

  • 07.09.2026 [16:32]

Bulgarian Defense Ministry delegation visits Azerbaijan

  • 07.09.2026 [16:17]

AZERTAC named official international media partner for KazAgroFarm – 2026

  • 07.09.2026 [16:02]

Stunning Roman-era mosaic discovered in Türkiye features 'Emerald' the cat and 'Ocean' the dog

  • 07.09.2026 [16:00]

New edition of “IRS-Naslediye” magazine explores legacy of Khagani Shirvani and significant chapters in Azerbaijan’s history

  • 07.09.2026 [15:38]

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs over next two years

  • 07.09.2026 [15:34]

Simon Stiell: Azerbaijan contributed to significant progress in advancing climate finance at COP29

  • 07.09.2026 [15:33]

Avalanche in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria kills 11, injures 6

  • 07.09.2026 [15:23]

Tokayev signs decree defining powers of Kazakhstan’s Vice President

  • 07.09.2026 [15:09]

New training period begins in Azerbaijan Army

  • 07.09.2026 [14:43]

IRENA Director-General: The energy transition is both an economic and strategic necessity

  • 07.09.2026 [13:54]

AzerGold conducts first drilling and blasting operation at Soyudlu gold deposit

  • 07.09.2026 [13:47]

Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council to establish new cooperation format

  • 07.09.2026 [13:47]

Nigar Arpadarai: Baku Climate Week has become a key platform for global climate action

  • 07.09.2026 [13:45]

COP31 CEO: COP29 legacy has created a solid foundation

  • 07.09.2026 [13:31]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 07.09.2026 [13:27]

From dance floor to war: China readies humanoid robots for combat

  • 07.09.2026 [13:24]

Presidential representative: Accelerating electrification will be a key priority at COP31

  • 07.09.2026 [12:54]

“The Legend of the Pomegranate” solo exhibition by Narmin Najaff to open at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • 07.09.2026 [12:37]

Yalchin Rafiyev: At COP29, Azerbaijan worked actively to elevate transparency to the political level

  • 07.09.2026 [12:27]

Azerbaijani religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia, and Iraq visit Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs in Baku

  • 07.09.2026 [12:26]

COP29 President: Azerbaijan is building on its traditional role as an energy producer to become an increasingly important green energy producer and connector

  • 07.09.2026 [12:25]

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 kicks off

  • 07.09.2026 [12:06]