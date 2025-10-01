Baku Climate Action Week’s second day dedicated to international cooperation, clean energy, and youth leadership

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

The second day of Baku Climate Action Week focused on strengthening international cooperation, accelerating the transition to clean energy, and ensuring a just and inclusive approach.

Ministers, global experts, corporate leaders, and youth gathered to discuss how COP29 commitments are being realized in the fields of energy, finance, and innovation.

The opening of the second day featured speeches by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, and COP29 High-Level Champion Nigar Arpadarai, who initiated a dialogue around Azerbaijan’s strategic roadmap for solar, offshore wind, hydrogen, and geothermal energy. Panel sessions explored how international partnerships can accelerate investments and scale innovations.

Leaders from “SOCAR Green,” “Pasha Bank,” and “Azersun Holding” highlighted how sustainability commitments are transforming operations, governance, and financing processes. Experts from “BP,” “OGCI,” and “GHGSat” presented new approaches to methane detection and management. A dedicated session on just transition facilitated an exchange of experiences on protecting workers and communities during the energy transition process.

Another significant highlight was the Youth Climate Forum, which brought together young people from Azerbaijan and various countries throughout the day. Panels on digital transformation, clean energy, urban planning, and climate diplomacy showcased how youth are not only continuing the COP29 legacy but also shaping innovative approaches to climate action.

Additionally, the “Boulevard Marriott” hotel hosted a roundtable on sustainable fashion, as well as a fashion showcase organized with the support of “Giltex” and “Azeripek,” featuring innovations based on circular economy principles and materials meeting sustainability requirements. The session also discussed the fashion sector’s contributions to climate action in the context of COP30.

COP29 High-Level Champion Nigar Arpadarai stated: “The second day of Baku Climate Action Week demonstrated the benefits of collective action across all segments of society. When international cooperation combines with the energy of companies, finance, youth, and civil society, it becomes a key force in advancing the clean energy transition. The COP29 legacy depends on this broad mobilization. In Baku, we see that collective leadership fosters a more inclusive and effective response.”

COP29 Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova remarked: “Today, youth leadership is at the heart of Baku Climate Action Week. From promoting clean energy solutions to shaping international cooperation, young people are showing that we are not waiting for the future—we are creating it ourselves. By working shoulder to shoulder with governments, companies, and civil society, we prove that this transition can only succeed through inclusivity and the participation of every generation.”

Overall, the second day of the event demonstrated that global cooperation, corporate innovation, and youth leadership are translating COP29 achievements into tangible results. By hosting these discussions, Azerbaijan aims to show that global commitments can drive national transformation and provide a platform for experience sharing, learning, and collective progress for both the country and its partners.

