Baku could become a pilot platform for hybrid urban models of the future, says international expert

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Baku has the potential to become a pilot platform for testing hybrid models of urban life that combine digital technologies, environmental solutions, and the development of the local economy, Akanksha Sharma, Head of Climate and Digital Solutions at GSMA Mobile for Development, said in an interview with AZERTAC.

She noted that hosting the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku reflects the city’s commitment to participating in the global discussion on sustainable and resilient urban development.

According to the GSMA representative, the development of “smart cities” must remain people-centered and aimed at improving quality of life, expanding access to services, and strengthening the long-term resilience of cities. In this context, cities like Baku can explore opportunities to integrate digital technologies, climate adaptation, and local economic development in order to create a more inclusive and sustainable urban environment.

She also pointed out that Baku, like many other cities around the world, faces environmental challenges, including rising temperatures, water scarcity, and climate risks. This makes long-term planning of both digital and physical infrastructure especially important.