Baku Declaration on SPECA Forum of Climate Smart Cities signed as part of COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Green City Leaders Roundtable from SPECA region was held during COP29.

The roundtable aims to share best practices on urban climate action, to achieve dialogue, innovative approach and application of financial solutions in this area.

Representatives from relevant government structures of Azerbaijan, SPECA countries, UN, and international financial institutions attended the event.

In their remarks, Alkis Drakinos, Regional Director of the Caucasus for European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Lynn O'Grady, head of EBRD Green Cities programme, Elmar Mammadov, Co-chair of the Global Initiatives Group of the COP29 Action Agenda shared their views on effective cooperation on climate within SPECA.

During the panel sessions, representatives of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Asian Development Bank and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) emphasized the importance of climate partnerships between countries and cities under SPECA.

The Baku Declaration on SPECA Forum of Climate Smart Cities was signed following the roundtable.

The document envisages close cooperation between the participating cities to achieve common climate goals.