Baku Engineering University's admission indicators reach their highest level in recent years

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

The results of student admission to the bachelor's level at Baku Engineering University (BEU) for the 2026-2027 academic year are a clear indicator of the university's steadily strengthening position as a modern, competitive young higher education institution.

The purposeful measures carried out at BEU in recent years — ensuring quality education, aligning the teaching process with international standards, building modern educational and research infrastructure, and training specialists who meet the changing demands of the labor market — are also clearly reflected in the admission results. The university's innovation- and internationalization-oriented development strategy, dual-degree programs, digital teaching opportunities, modern laboratories, research environment, and startup and entrepreneurship initiatives are among the main factors making BEU an attractive choice for applicants seeking a modern and promising educational environment.

The steady upward trend observed in the university's admission indicators in recent years further confirms this. BEU admitted 1,177 students across 30 specialties in the 2023-2024 academic year, 2,108 students across 36 specialties in the 2024-2025 academic year, and 2,468 students across 39 specialties in the 2025-2026 academic year. In the 2026-2027 academic year, this figure has initially risen to 2,881 students across 41 specialties. This represents an approximately 145 percent increase in the number of students admitted to the university over the past 4 years.

A similar increase has been observed in the number of students admitted to BEU with high results. While the number of applicants choosing the university and scoring above 500 points was 176 in the 2023-2024 academic year, this figure has more than doubled in subsequent years. In the current academic year, the number of applicants scoring between 500 and 700 has approached 400. Based on preliminary results, approximately 14 percent of those admitted to BEU this year scored above 500, and 2.6 percent scored above 600.

The admission plan was fulfilled 100 percent in specialty groups II, III, and V. For specialty group I, this figure stood at 98.3 percent. Overall, despite the increase in the number of specialties and planned places, the fact that admission at the bachelor's level reached 98.3 percent based on preliminary results is the highest indicator in the university's history. This result not only confirms BEU's growing prestige among applicants and the high level of its selection indicators, but also shows that the majority of planned places were filled based on established demand.

Thus, in recent years, a notable increase has been recorded both in the number of new specialties aligned with the demands of the modern labor market, and in the number of admitted students and students achieving high scores. The admission results once again demonstrate that BEU has gained the trust of applicants through its modern educational infrastructure, international academic partnerships, innovative educational opportunities, and labor-market-integrated personnel training model.