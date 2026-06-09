Baku Engineering University and Xi'an Shiyou University ink memorandum of cooperation

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

A cooperation meeting was held between Baku Engineering University (BMU) and Xi'an Shiyou University (XSYU), attended by BMU faculty members, representatives of the Ministry of Science and Education, and XSYU leadership and academic staff.

BMU Rector Yagub Piriyev highlighted the strategic relations between Azerbaijan and China, noting that the high-level political dialogue between President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping has created favorable conditions for enhancing cooperation, including in higher education.

He stressed BMU’s growing cooperation with Chinese universities and the launch in 2025 of bachelor’s-level dual-degree programs, the first of their kind at the university, saying they enhance students’ international experience and the quality of education. He also expressed confidence that cooperation with Xi'an Shiyou University would strengthen academic and scientific development and create opportunities for a long-term partnership.

Yagub Piriyev also provided an overview of BMU’s activities and achievements. He underlined that the university has made notable progress in the QS World University Rankings in recent years and trains highly qualified specialists in engineering, information technology, architecture, and economics, with programs aligned with the needs of the modern labor market. He also highlighted BMU’s strong infrastructure, focus on research and innovation, and steadily expanding network of international partnerships.

Zhang Rongjun, Vice President of Xi'an Shiyou University, outlined the university’s academic, research, and international cooperation priorities, noting its strong foundation in energy, petroleum engineering, geology, information technology, and applied sciences. He also commended Baku Engineering University on its recent achievements and expressed confidence that the cooperation would facilitate the exchange of experience and expertise.

The meeting discussed prospects for future cooperation between the two universities, including joint research projects, academic exchanges, dual-degree programs, and other collaborative initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding covering cooperation in education and research, joint projects, the establishment of laboratories, and other partnership initiatives.

The visitors also toured BMU’s Technopark and laboratories and expressed admiration for the university’s modern research and innovation infrastructure.