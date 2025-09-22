Baku Engineering University, Sulu State University of the Philippines discuss cooperation opportunities

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

An online meeting was held between Baku Engineering University (BEU) and Sulu State University of the Philippines to discuss cooperation.

Atraba Gul, BEU Vice-Rector for International Relations, provided detailed information about the university’s activities, international partnerships, dual-degree programs conducted with universities in China and South Korea, student exchange opportunities, and plans for future development.

Then, Professor Charisma S. Ututalum, President of Sulu State University, gave a presentation highlighting the history, academic programs, faculties, and international partnerships of the university.

Emphasizing that the university is one of the leading public higher education institutions in the Philippines, Professor Charisma S. Ututalum added: ‘The university provides education in engineering, natural sciences, education, business, and information technology. At the same time, it places strong emphasis on international collaboration and actively establishes partnerships with universities in various countries.’

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on key areas, including strengthening bilateral ties, implementing joint projects, and organizing student and faculty exchange programs.

Both parties expressed mutual interest in further enhancing cooperation and pursuing joint initiatives.