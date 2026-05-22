Baku has provided an exceptional platform for hosting WUF13, says UN-Habitat Regional Director

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Baku has provided an exceptional platform for hosting the forum, Elkin Velásquez Monsalve, Regional Director of UN-Habitat for Latin America and the Caribbean, said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, WUF13 has become one of the main global platforms for discussing urban development, sustainable development, and the right to the city. He noted that the forum brings together a wide range of stakeholders — governments, local authorities, civil society, and international organizations — and contributes to shaping the global urban agenda.

He emphasized that WUF13 plays an important role in influencing international discussions within the UN system, and also helps foster dialogue between national governments and local authorities, including their professional associations and federations.

In his view, such meetings should be held regularly, as they make it possible to jointly discuss the future of cities and define directions for their sustainable development.

Elkin Velásquez Monsalve also highlighted Azerbaijan’s role as the host country, noting that it provided an exceptional platform for the forum. He expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and its people for the high level of organization and for contributing to an event of global significance.