Baku-hosted COP29 set a $300 billion climate finance target by 2035, COP31 President-Designate says

Istanbul, September 4, AZERTAC

“A goal has been set at the COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, to increase climate finance to $300 billion by 2035. In a broader context, this goal envisages the mobilization of $1.3 trillion in financial resources. The key thing here is ensuring that these resources reach the countries and projects that require investments in a timely manner,” Murat Kurum, Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, COP31 President-Designate, told journalists.

According to him, past delays regarding the $100 billion climate finance target provided the parties with valuable experience, warning about another challenge ahead.

In attendance was Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues, COP29 President.

Gunel Karatepe