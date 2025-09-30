Baku-hosted forum features panel session on ethical responsibility in digital information environment

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

A panel session on “Ethical Responsibility in the Digital Information Environment” was organized as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum in Baku on Tuesday.

Addressing the panel session, moderated by Nozima Muratova, Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation at the University of Journalism and Mass Communications of Uzbekistan, AZERTAC`s Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors Sevinj Abdullayeva highlighted the ethical challenges that journalism faces amid rapid digital transformation.

“Rapid information dissemination, direct audience connection, access to international sources, and automation of work are positive aspects of AI and digital technologies. However, disinformation, manipulation, fake news, and competition for attention are currently pressing problems,” she added, noting that in such circumstances, ethical principles become not just a professional duty but also a guide for content dissemination.

In his remarks, Akramjon Fozilov, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Public Foundation for Support and Development of the National Mass Media of Uzbekistan, emphasized that unethical behavior violates moral principles, professional standards, or policies, causing harm or providing unfair advantage. He noted that cyberattacks mainly target individuals and communities based on their national and religious affiliations.

Other notable speakers, including Kamala Mammadova, Editor-In-Chief of the news portal 1news.az, Khaydar Khasanov, Deputy Director of the Creative Association "Uzbekiston 24" and Chief Producer of "Uzbekiston 24" TV and Radio Channel, and others, highlighted the importance of media training in this process. They stressed that learning about the benefits and drawbacks of digital media, as well as how to adapt to its influence, is vital for navigating the digital age effectively.

The 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum, themed "Digital Transformation and Media," organized by the Media Development Agency, concluded in Baku.