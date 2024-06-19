Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features discussions on balancing, mitigation, adaptation and resilience

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

The second panel on the theme "Balancing, Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience" was held as part of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” in Baku.

The panel session was moderated by Hakima El-Haite, President of the Liberal International, Special Envoy for Climate Change of the Kingdom of Morocco 2015-2017, Vice President of COP21.

Addressing the session, Habib Mikayilli, Head of the COP29 Organizing Committee Secretariat, Deputy Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, noted that the conference scheduled to be held in Baku would have a significant impact on the fight against climate change. He said that the key topic of COP29 is financial issues.

Highlighting the importance of COP29 to be hosted in Baku, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, the Former Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme, underscored that investments are necessary to mitigate climate change.

Jan Fischer, former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, emphasized that Azerbaijan has done important work in the fight against climate change. The former PM noted the role of NGOs representing scientists, researchers, and international organizations along with politicians in the fight against climate change. Jan Fischer hailed the high-level preparations for the COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Underlining that COP29 is one of the most important events of the year, former President of Croatia Ivo Josipovic said that he has high expectations from the meeting held in Baku. "Within COP, we define our future and discuss the challenges facing the planet," he added.

The panel also featured a Q&A session.

One of the panel discussions will be organized in Zangilan district.

The event will conclude on June 21.