Baku hosts 11th annual meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum VIDEO

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

The 11th annual meeting of the Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum (BRAF) commenced in Baku, organized by the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This year’s meeting, focused on the protection of children in media services, brought together around 30 heads and senior officials of audiovisual media regulatory authorities from Serbia, Romania, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Moldova, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. Representatives of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and local media outlets also participated.

BRAF serves as an important regional platform aimed at enhancing dialogue and cooperation among broadcasting regulatory authorities across the Black Sea region, fostering the exchange of ideas and best practices.