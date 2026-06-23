Baku hosts 12th meeting of Standing Specialized Committee on Human Rights, Women, and Family

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

The second day of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States, held in Baku, featured the 12th meeting of the Standing Specialized Committee on Human Rights, Women, and Family.

Moderated by Nigar Mammadova, member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, the agenda included discussions on coordination of activities among the parliaments of the Union on international and regional human rights issues, increasing the role of women in all areas of development and in decision-making positions, the impact of natural disasters on women, improving the status of youth in the Islamic world, the care and protection of children, and other related issues.

In his remarks, Mustafa Arslan, member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, noted that the challenges in the field of human rights are not abstract concepts reflected only in legal documents and international reports, but real issues occurring before the eyes of the world.

The discussion also focused on the protection of women’s rights, the achievements of women in various fields, and their contributions to the development of society.

Participants highlighted that Azerbaijan’s policies and achievements serve as an example for a number of countries.