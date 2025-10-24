Baku hosts 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

The 2nd meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is underway in Baku.

The meeting aims to enhance cooperation among OTS member countries in the fields of industry, scientific research, innovation, technology, investment, and entrepreneurship development.

Participants will discuss strategic partnership opportunities in industry and technology, as well as cooperation mechanisms in science, innovation, investment, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).