The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Baku hosts 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

On October 24, the 2nd Ministerial Meeting on Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (ISTI) of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) under the theme “From Strategic Partnership to Technological Integration of the Turkic States” was held in Baku.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the growing importance of actively promoting strategic relations among member countries to strengthen economic partnerships.

“Azerbaijan has actively prioritized the development of the startup and innovation ecosystem in recent years and views this area as a central pillar of economic diversification, competitiveness, and new-generation entrepreneurship,” he said.

The minister noted that the entrepreneurial spirit, agility, and innovative mindset of startups play a crucial role in creating new economic values, expanding the non-oil sector, and fostering a competitive technological environment in the country.

Speaking about initiatives implemented in this direction, Minister Jabbarov highlighted the activities of the “Sabah.hub” innovation center, which brings together young professionals, startups, and investors, supporting them throughout the process from idea generation to commercialization. He added that the Sabah Venture Fund, established under the center, invests in local innovation projects and helps shape new-generation technology companies, demonstrating Azerbaijan’s commitment to making innovation a key pillar of its economic policy.

“In order to promote joint activities of the Turkic states in the field of startups, facilitate the realization of innovative ideas, and expand access to regional markets, we propose the creation of a new cooperation format – the Turkic States Startup and Innovation Cooperation Platform,” the minister said.

“This platform will serve as a unified mechanism for coordinating cooperation among member countries in the fields of innovation, startups, and the digital economy, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, experience, and technological resources. The initiative will accelerate innovative development across the region and create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs to realize their potential.”

Mikayil Jabbarov also proposed the establishment of the Turkic Patent Organization (CTPO) by the OTS Working Group on Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation, noting:

“Strengthening cooperation in the field of intellectual property is of strategic importance, as it forms the foundation for the advancement of innovation, science, and industry. At the same time, the initiative to establish the Turkic States Metrology Organization (TÜRKMET), which was put forward at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Astana in November 2023, holds significant importance for the development of industry and technology. The creation of TÜRKMET will contribute to deepening regional economic integration and strengthening scientific research and innovation potential.”

Other speakers included Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan; Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye; Rakhymzhan Issakulov, Vice-Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan; Asror Norov, Acting Director of the Agency for Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovations of Uzbekistan; Tamás Torma, Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan; and Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS.

The ministers adopted the Joint Declaration of the 2nd Ministerial Meeting, as well as the updated Action Plan for 2025–2026, which sets out concrete steps to advance cooperation across key priority areas.

The officials agreed to hold the 3rd Meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the OTS in Astana, Kazakhstan, in 2026.

Statements regarding the torture of Azerbaijanis held in captivity and as hostages by Armenia announced in court VIDEO

A beautiful and calm location, idyllic setting – Philharmonic Garden VIDEO

