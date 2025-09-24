Baku hosts 3rd International Statistical Forum

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

The 3rd International Statistics Forum on the theme “Prospects of Statistical Development: The Role of International Projects” has commenced in Baku.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

The forum will address reforms and development prospects in national statistical systems, the implementation of the latest version of the National Reporting System (NRS-2025) adopted by the UN Statistical Commission, and the international comparison program based on purchasing power parity.

The event will also cover discussions on the 2030 round of population and housing censuses, monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals, and issues related to sectoral and cross-sectoral projects.

Additionally, the effectiveness of initiatives concerning information technologies, integration of statistical data, institutional decisions, and capacity development in statistics will be evaluated.

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan read out President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's address to event participants.

On the eve of World Statistics Day, the forum brought together high-level delegations from 15 countries and 10 international organizations, as well as prominent members of the academic community and experts.

The event also holds significant importance for enhancing Azerbaijan’s international image. It serves as a platform for advancing cooperation in the field of statistics, expanding bilateral and multilateral partnerships, and showcasing Azerbaijan’s achievements in socio-economic, cultural, and political spheres.

The forum will run until September 26.