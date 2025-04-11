The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Baku hosts 6th meeting of Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

The 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova was held in Baku on Friday.

In his opening remarks, Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, provided insight into the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan to diversify the country’s economy.

Noting that relations between the two countries have been successfully developing in all areas for 30 years, the minister underscored the importance of undertaking efforts to further diversify trade relations and increase trade turnover, considering the economic potential.

The minister highlighted the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories, expressing his confidence that Azerbaijan would be able to use the best practices of Moldova and other partner countries in the restoration and reconstruction works.

Recalling that Azerbaijan has a reliable and favorable business environment, the minister called on Moldovan entrepreneurs to invest in Azerbaijan, as well as to take full advantage of the country’s transport and logistics capabilities.

Vladimir Bolea, Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, Co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, said that Moldova is a friendly country with Azerbaijan, expressing his country’s interest in building partnership relations in all areas.

The sides pointed out the great potential for expanding partnership between the two countries in the economic, as well as agricultural domains.

The parties agreed to increase the number of direct flights between the two countries, given the great tourism potential.

In conclusion, the protocol on the outcomes of the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was approved. The document envisages increasing trade turnover between the two countries, further developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, food security, energy, transport, scientific, technical and humanitarians spheres, as well as across social, healthcare, cultural, intellectual property, environment, sports and tourism spheres.

The sides agreed to hold the 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Chisinau in 2026.

