Baku hosts closing ceremony of Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud International Program for Language Training

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

The Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Baku, in cooperation with the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Foundation and Baku Eurasian University, held the closing ceremony of the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud International Program for Language Training: Arabic Language in Central Asia and the Caucasus on June 22.

The ceremony featured remarks by Dr. Albulhakeem Fahad AlSenan, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku; Saleh Ibrahim Al-Khulaifi, Director-General of the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Foundation; Majdi Haji Ibrahim, Head of ICESCO’s Arabic Center for Non-Arabic Speakers; and Farrukh Jumayev, Head of the International Cooperation Department at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Secretary-General of the National Commission of Azerbaijan for ICESCO. The event was moderated by Maryam Gafar-zada, Assistant Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku.

During the ceremony, participants reviewed the outcomes of the program and its contribution to strengthening educational cooperation across the region. Attendees also viewed the video presentation “Journey of the Arabic Language,” dedicated to the implementation of the initiative, exchanged commemorative gifts, and posed for a group photograph marking the successful completion of the project.

In Azerbaijan, the training sessions and seminars were held from June 17 to 19, 2026, at Baku Eurasian University, bringing together educators and specialists to explore modern approaches to Arabic-language teaching, innovative methodologies, and digital educational tools.

The program was implemented by the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Foundation, ICESCO, and the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku in partnership with leading higher education institutions across the region, including Bishkek State University, Russian Islamic University in Ufa, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, Baku State University, and Baku Eurasian University. Training sessions, seminars, and educational activities were successfully conducted in all participating countries across Central Asia and the Caucasus.

As a co-organizer and host of the program, the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku continues to support initiatives that promote educational excellence, intercultural dialogue, and regional cooperation. In line with the vision and mission of ICESCO, the Office remains open to partnerships with educational institutions, government bodies, and international organizations working to advance education, culture, and sustainable development.