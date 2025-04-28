Baku hosts conference on "The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Workplaces”

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

A conference titled "The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Workplaces" was held Monday at the Gulustan Palace to mark World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement.

Addressing the conference, Anar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, spoke about the Labor Code and the efforts undertaken in the country in this area. The minister noted that work is underway regarding 200 amendments to the Labor Code.

Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs’ (Employers) Organizations, stated that currently about 9 thousand enterprises in the country have collective agreements, and through these documents the rights of thousands of employees are protected and working conditions are being improved.

Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO), underlined that artificial intelligence and digitalization offer broad opportunities in increasing labor safety and enhancing the efficiency of risk monitoring.

Luc Triangle, Secretary General of the International Trade Union Confederation, spoke about the existing regulatory gaps in the protection of workers' rights, adding that enterprises are using these gaps to evade responsibility.

Other speakers at the event included Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy.

The event also featured a ceremony to award winners of the competitions: "For Effective Cooperation in Creating Healthy and Safe Working Conditions" and "Successful Collective Agreement." The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) was recognized as a winner in both competitions. Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, received the diploma on behalf of the agency.

The conference continued with panel discussions on "Labor protection: realities and trends" and "Artificial intelligence, digitalization: risks and opportunities."