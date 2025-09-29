Baku hosts conference on “Organization of Turkic States: A Regional Actor During Uncertainty”

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

The conference titled “Organization of Turkic States: A Regional Actor During Uncertainty” was held in Baku, with the attendance of representatives of think tanks from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

At the conference, representatives from member countries discussed the role of the OTS in the contemporary international relations system, the strategic challenges it faces, emerging opportunities for cooperation among member states, efforts to enhance its role in the international arena, and new initiatives.

Addressing the event, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, noted that this year the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit will be held in Azerbaijan. “As think tanks representing the organization’s member and observer countries, we have established a tradition of holding regular meetings in the host country prior to the summits. In fact, a memorandum was signed between think tanks on this issue, and the continuation of these meetings has been identified as a relevant task in the final declarations of OTS summits by the heads of state and government. So far, we have organized 10 such meetings and conferences, and today we are holding the 11th conference in Baku. Since 2009, the reputation of the OTS, which has now reached the organizational stage, has been steadily growing,” he added.

Noting that in recent years the organization’s membership, as well as its regional and global influence, has grown significantly, he added: “Today, we can say with confidence that the OTS truly serves peace and cooperation in the region. Unlike other organizations in the region, cooperation within the OTS is built on the principle of equality.”

Shafiyev noted that the expansion of collaboration between Turkic states is shifting the geopolitical and geo-economic dynamics in favor of member and observer countries.

In his remarks, Ömer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, said: “Today's conference will provide us with an opportunity to focus on the role of the OTS in the region and beyond. Rapid changes taking place worldwide, as well as important developments and challenges at the global and regional levels, make integration and cooperation among Turkic states ever more essential. Relations between fraternal Turkic states, anchored in shared history, language, culture, and traditions, offer great strategic value and potential.

“I would like to take this opportunity to particularly commend Azerbaijan for its invaluable contributions to strengthening cooperation in the Turkic world and its steadfast support,” he emphasized, noting that thanks to its strategic geographic location, Azerbaijan serves as a very important part of the Turkic world, particularly in terms of the development of trade, transportation, and coordination within the Turkic region. Azerbaijan plays a bridging role in the Turkic world.

x x x

Following the opening ceremony, a panel discussion on the contributions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to global peace and stability in times of political uncertainty was held. Addressing the panel, Zhandos Shaimardanov, Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, noted that the development of the OTS has demonstrated that member countries have established a shared vision not only in terms of cultural and intercivilizational cooperation but also regarding the Turkic world’s role on the international stage.

Other speakers at the panel included Turhan Dilmaç, Head of Department at the Strategic Research Center of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Vusala Jafarova, Head of the Turkic World Research Center under Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC); and Shumkarbek Adilbek Uulu, Deputy Director of the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

x x x

The second panel of the conference discussed the topic of the contributions of the OTS to the world economy, trade, and transport relations during economic instability.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Latif Akça, Civil Organizations Coordinator for the Presidency of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), highlighted the commercial and logistical opportunities that the TRNC can offer to the Organization of Turkic States. He reaffirmed the TRNC’s readiness to offer commercial and logistical opportunities to the OTS.

Sanat Kushkumbayev, Chief Research Fellow at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies; Shafoat Nurullayeva, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan; and Prof. László Vasa, Senior Researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, shared their perspectives on priority areas of economic cooperation within the OTS.

x x x

The last panel of the conference discussed the topic of the OTS’s policy on culture, science, and parliamentarism amid global uncertainty.

In their addresses, Dinmuhammed Ametbek, expert of the Turkic Academy; Leyla Hasanova, Project Manager of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation; and Farrukh Jumayev, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, described culture as a primary pillar of common identity, shaping a group's shared values, beliefs, language, traditions, and customs. They noted that Turkic states are carefully evolving their cultural relations, where culture plays the role of the main pillar of this cooperation, a solid foundation among OTS countries.

They emphasized that cooperation, innovation, and knowledge exchange in science and education also aim to enhance the strategic partnership among the Turkic states, foster socio-economic development, and unite young generations.

The conference concluded with an interactive Q&A session.