Baku hosts discussions on causes of Caspian Sea level variations and opportunities for strengthening regional cooperation

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

A high-level event titled “The Caspian Sea at a Crossroads: Science-Analytical Debate on Sea Level Decline and Regional Action” was held in Baku as part of the June 5 - World Environment Day.

The event was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Rauf Hajiyev, highlighted the environmental, social, and economic risks linked to the declining Caspian Sea level, underscoring the importance of scientific approaches and data sharing.

Panel discussions brought together government officials, local and international experts, researchers, and representatives of international organizations, focusing on the causes of Caspian Sea level changes, climate impacts, and regional cooperation opportunities.