Baku hosts discussions on protecting Islamic cultural heritage and religious institutions

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

The 12th meeting of the Standing Specialized Committee on Cultural Affairs, Legal Affairs, and Dialogue of Civilizations and Religions was held on the sidelines of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States in Baku.

Moderated by Kamal Jafarov, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, the meeting agenda included discussions on the protection of Islamic cultural heritage and religious institutions, combating Islamophobia, expanding dialogue among civilizations, and other related issues.

The committee members emphasized the importance of joint action on these matters and highlighted the need to further strengthen cooperation in protecting the common interests of the Islamic world and preserving cultural and religious values.

The committee adopted relevant resolutions on the issues discussed.