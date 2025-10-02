Baku hosts event themed “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” within Baku Climate Action Week

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

“For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting an art exhibition and a startup project evaluation day as part of Baku Climate Action Week. The event brings together art and innovation on a single platform,” said COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev at the opening ceremony of the event themed “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet”, held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Noting that the exhibition would be evaluated by both local and international experts, the COP29 President said: “I am confident that the artworks and new projects presented in Baku will spark great interest and appreciation among all. We express our gratitude to the leadership of the Heydar Aliyev Center, which consistently supports major initiatives, and this is of great value to us.”

Speaking about the activities of the COP29 team, Mukhtar Babayev emphasized: “The UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, Nigar Arpadarai, and her team organized Baku Climate Action Week. This is the second year it has been held, and we are confident it will continue in the years ahead. Climate weeks are very popular worldwide. Just a few days ago, we actively participated in Climate Week in New York. Now it’s Baku’s turn, and later it will continue in other countries. At the end of the year, we will hand over our Presidency to another country in Brazil.”

He underlined that all these achievements were possible thanks to the attention and support of Azerbaijan’s leadership: “President Ilham Aliyev’s special attention and leadership on these issues have led to today’s great success. His determination and the implementation of these projects serve as an example to Azerbaijan’s partners and the international community.”