Baku hosts international conference on “Guardians of Sovereignty: Constitutional Status of the Prosecutor’s Office”

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

An international conference on the theme “Guardians of Sovereignty: Constitutional Status of the Prosecutor’s Office” organized by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The event was held within the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty", as well as on the eve of the professional holiday and 107th anniversary of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

The conference brought together heads of prosecution authorities of Uganda, Laos, Tanzania, Kenya, representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office of Türkiye, as well as the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Prior to the conference, the participants visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at his tomb.

They also visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and put flowers on their graves.

During the event, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev read out President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's address to the conference participants.

Then, the participants watched a video featuring professional holiday and 107th anniversary of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the conference, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev noted that as a result of Armenia's occupation of the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, thousands of people were killed, and vast damage was caused to property, economy, environment, historical and cultural monuments.

Kamran Aliyev also recalled that under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army won a historic Victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020. He noted that during the anti-terrorist operations conducted in the separatist Karabakh region of Azerbaijan from September 19 to 20, 2023, territories that had been under occupation for nearly 30 years were liberated. Azerbaijan's sovereignty was fully restored, and the Constitution was extended to the entire country.

Other speakers at the event included Renson Mulele Ingonga, Director of Public Prosecutions of the Republic of Kenya; Xaysana Khotphouthone, Prosecutor General, Supreme People's Procuracy of the Lao People's Democratic Republic; Tayfun Gün, prosecutor, of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Türkiye etc.