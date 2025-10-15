Baku hosts international conference on “Shaping the Future of Wellness & Medical Tourism”

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Organized by Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, an international conference on the theme "Health Tourism Conference 2025: Shaping the Future of Wellness & Medical Tourism” was held in Baku.

The event brough together 250 delegates, including representatives of public agencies, local experts, representatives of sanatoriums, medical and wellness centers, as well as specialists from countries such as Türkiye, Hungary, Thailand, UK, China and Germany.

Addressing the conference, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova highlighted the progress made by the Agency in the field of health tourism, the current potential for health tourism in the country and directions for its development.

An exhibition of medical facilities in the field of health and wellness tourism was also opened within the two-day conference.

The exhibition features the services and products of about 40 local sanatoriums, resorts, medical rehabilitation and SPA centers, hospitals and clinics, as well as international partner companies.

The event featured B2B meetings where participants discussed potential areas for cooperation.