Baku hosts international conference on “Toward the challenges in energy, food, environment and climate security”

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

The international conference entitled “Challenges in the Field of Energy, Food, Environment, and Climate Security,” organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnologies, has opened in Baku.

The conference, which has brought together more than 140 researchers from 14 countries, serves as a pivotal platform for global scientific cooperation.

The event aims to develop strategic plans for scientific partnerships, identify future research directions, share innovative solutions for the transition to green energy and a clean environment, and formulate new scientific approaches to ensure the sustainability of society and the economy.