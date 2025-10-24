Baku hosts meeting of Transport Management Board of International Transport Forum

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

On October 24, the fourth-quarter meeting and the meeting of the Transport Management Board of the International Transport Forum (ITF) were held in Baku as part of Azerbaijan’s ITF Chairmanship.

Addressing the event, Young Tae Kim, ITF Secretary-General, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the meeting.

The participants reviewed topical issues on the ITF’s agenda and approved the protocols of previous meetings. The ITF Secretary-General then presented a report on the forum’s activities, along with the draft Work Program and Budget for 2026.

The draft program of the ITF Summit scheduled to take place in 2026 was also presented during the meeting.

In conclusion, Türkiye assumed the Chairmanship of the International Transport Forum (ITF) for the 2027–2028 period.