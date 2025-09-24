Baku hosts opening ceremony of 5th International Conference on Language and Translation Studies

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the 5th International Conference on Language and Translation Studies, jointly organized by Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL) and Türkiye’s Selçuk University, was held in Baku.

First, floral tributes were laid at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Then the national anthems of the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

In her remarks, Hamida Aliyeva, Vice-Rector for Scientific and Innovative Issues at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, said that the conference brings together 234 scholars from 102 universities across 14 countries, including Azerbaijan, the U.S., Germany, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Czech Republic, Algeria, France, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, Türkiye, and Greece.

The event featured a video greeting from Professor Haldun Soydal, Vice-Rector of the Selçuk University.

Other speakers at the event included Professor Onur Köksal, Head of the Department of Translation and Interpreting at Selçuk University and Chair of the Conference Organizing Committee; Professor Gilinjkhan Bayramov from Department of Germanic Languages Translation Theory and Practice at Azerbaijan University of Languages; Associate Professor Jala Garibova, AUL Vice-Rector for International Relations; and Rovshan Ramizoglu, Lecturer at Selçuk University.