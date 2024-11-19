Baku hosts panel session on "Culture for Climate: Engaging Youth to Effect Behavioural Change"

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

A panel session on “Culture for Climate: Engaging Youth to Effect Behavioural Change" was held as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku.

The event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture.

First, Martin Newman, founder of the Newman Partnership, informed the participant about the theme of the panel. Then, a video presentation of the “Culture for Climate” (C4C) initiative was screened.

The speakers at the session included Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, ICESCO Director-General, Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral, Director General of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), Princess Dana Firas of Jordan, President of the Petra National Trust and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, and Soltan Mammadov, Member of the Milli Majlis, Head of the International Relations Department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. They highlighted the inspiring role of cultural projects, tools and workers.

Discussions at the panel session revolved around the role of international platforms such as the Group of Friends of Culture-Based Climate Action (GFCBCA) and Azerbaijan's new "Culture for Climate" (C4C) initiative in enhancing the role of culture as a catalyst for behavioral change globally.