Baku hosts presentation of book "The Wisdom Box" celebrating 100th anniversary of People's Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

A presentation ceremony for the book “The Wisdom Box”, prepared to mark the 100th anniversary of People’s Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, was held at the Presidential Library of the Administrative Services Department of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Prior to the presentation, a video about the People’s Poet was screened, and a virtual exhibition dedicated to his creative legacy was showcased.

In her opening remarks, Professor Afat Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library, highlighted the richness of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s poetry, noting that more than 70 of his books have been published to date.

Nazim Mustafa, Advisor to the Director of the Presidential Library, emphasized that the book features a curated collection of the poet’s thoughts, aphorisms, and wise sayings.

Other notable speakers, including Islam Sadig, who authored the book's foreword, and MP Javanshir Fayziyev, described Bakhtiyar Vahabzade as one of the most influential figures in Azerbaijani literature—a deeply spiritual individual whose creativity and character have left an indelible mark on the nation's literary heritage.

Book designer Fikrat Asgarov noted that the publication explores the most subtle aspects of the poet’s spiritual legacy. He added that it includes selected poems regarded as a source of wisdom, stating, “My goal is to convey the legacy of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade to future generations.”

Other speakers also shared their reflections on Vahabzade’s literary contributions, scholarly pursuits, and multifaceted role as a public and political figure.

A virtual exhibition of the poet’s works in various languages has been made available on the library’s official website.