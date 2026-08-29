Baku hosts reception marking 104th anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory Day and Armed Forces

Baku, August 29, AZERTAC

On August 28, an official reception marking the 104th anniversary of the Victory Day and the Armed Forces of Türkiye was held in Baku.

In attendance were state and governmental representatives, ambassadors of foreign countries accredited to Azerbaijan, military attachés, representatives of international organizations, and members of the public.

Birol Akgün, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, read out the congratulatory message of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of Victory Day.

In his remarks, the Turkish Ambassador stated that, under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Turkish nation and the Turkish Armed Forces achieved a historic victory on August 30, 1922, thereby successfully concluding the struggle for Türkiye’s independence.

The diplomat highly appreciated the recent steps taken by the two heads of state aimed at ensuring peace in the region, noting that a historic opportunity had emerged to establish lasting peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

He highlighted that Türkiye would continue to support all initiatives undertaken by Azerbaijan in this direction and maintain an active stance in promoting peace and stability.

The ambassador also emphasized that the Victory achieved by Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War was made possible under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, through the heroism of the Azerbaijan Army and the unity of the Azerbaijani nation. He stressed the importance of perpetually commemorating with respect and honor all those who contributed to achieving this victory.

Subsequently, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, congratulated the fraternal Türkiye on the occasion of Victory Day and the 104th Anniversary of Turkish Armed Forces Day, extending his wishes for peace, security, prosperity, and well-being.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasized that the Victory achieved by Türkiye during the War of Independence represents one of the most glorious chapters in the history of the brotherly country.

The defense minister stated that the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue to grow stronger with each passing day, guided by the principle of “One nation, two states,” bequeathed to the Azerbaijani nation by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the principle articulated by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye and a great friend of Azerbaijan: “Azerbaijan’s joy is our joy, and its sorrow is our sorrow.”

The minister underscored that these relations have been further developed thanks to the sincere relations between the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. He noted that, guided by these principles, the two countries have always stood by each other, including at times of critical importance.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov stated that the Azerbaijani-Turkish bilateral cooperation, which constitutes one of the important pillars of regional peace and security, had been elevated to the level of alliance through the Shusha Declaration signed by the Heads of State.

The Minister of Defense noted that, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of of Azerbaijan, reforms are currently being implemented in the military, military education, and military-technical spheres with the aim of developing the Azerbaijan Army in line with the model of the Turkish Armed Forces.