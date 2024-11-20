Baku hosts round table on nature, health and sustainability in cities as part of COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

A high-level roundtable on nature, health and sustainability in the cities was held as part of COP29 in Baku.

The event was co-organized by the COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the UN Environment Program (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

In their remarks, Umayra Taghiyeva, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ko Barrett, WMO Deputy Secretary-General, Dechen Tsering, Director of UNEP's Climate Change Division, Maria Neira, Director of Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health at the World Health Organization (WHO), and Nasar Hayat, FAO representative in Azerbaijan highlighted the impact of climate change on urban areas, their infrastructure, and the health of residents.

According to forecasts, the share of the world's population living in cities is expected to rise to about 70 percent by 2050.